Jury reaches verdict in retrial for man accused of strangling, fatally stabbing Lake County bartender

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury assigned to the retrial of a man accused of killing a Mentor-on-the-Lake bartender has reached a verdict.
The verdict will be delivered at a Lake County Common Pleas courtroom at 1 p.m. on Thursday.
Joseph Thomas is accused of stabbing and strangling Annie McSween, who was found dead outside of Mario’s Lakeway Lounge on Andrews Road in November 2010.
Thomas was arrested in 2011 and initially convicted of aggravated murder, kidnapping, and rape, but the Ohio Supreme Court reversed the death sentence in 2017 and ordered a new trial.
The jury selected in the retrial deliberated for less than two full days.
This story will be updated following the conclusion of the court hearing.
