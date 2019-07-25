3 juveniles swimming off Lake County breakwall rescued after current carries them 200 yards away

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Three juveniles are safe and sound after strong currents swept them away from shore while swimming in Lake Erie on Wednesday night.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said dispatch got a 911 call at 6:43 p.m. saying three juveniles swimming near the breakwall were carried away by the current and yelling for help.
Lt. Larry Harpster said Lake County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol was on patrol and already nearby with Deputy Scott Sitz and him aboard.
Within two minutes of being dispatched, they reportedly spotted the juveniles a couple hundred yards off the lighthouse and “in obvious distress, mostly from exhaustion.”
According to Lt. Harpster, the Marine Patrol crew pulled all three juveniles aboard and took them to the Fairport Harbor Port Authority where first responders were waiting for them.
Two of the juveniles were transported to TriPoint Medical Center with suspected non-life threatening injuries, according to Lt. Harpster.
Lt. Harpster said none of the juveniles were using a flotation device or other safety gear and gave out this warning:
“The Lake County Sheriff’s Office would remind everyone that the waters of Lake Erie can be dangerous at times. Currents and riptides often cannot be seen or detected easily. Extreme safety should be exercised when swimming in the waters of Lake Erie. Personal flotation devices can and do save lives.”
