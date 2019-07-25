4 kids flown to hospital, 1 other injured after 3-car crash on Route 2 in Lorain County

AMHERST TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a 3-car crash that sent five people to the hospital, including four children that were flown to MetroHealth Hospital after suffering incapacitating injuries.
The Highway Patrol said traffic slowed traveling westbound on State Route 2 in Amherst Township around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday.
That’s when a 2015 Chevrolet work van driven by a 48-year-old Lorain man struck the back of a 2016 Ford Mustang driven by a 50-year-old woman from Vermilion, according to the Highway Patrol.
Moments after, a second crash occurred when a 2007 Dodge Durango driven by a 36-year-old Castalia woman hit the back of the Chevrolet, according to the Highway Patrol.
The Highway Patrol said the Chevrolet traveled off the north edge of State Route 2, over an embankment, and came to a rest in a ditch.
According to the Highway Patrol, the Durango was also disabled after the collision and came to a final rest in the right westbound lane of State Route 2.
Both of the crashes happened in the left lane, according to the Highway Patrol.
The Highway Patrol said the 36-year-old woman’s 2, 7, 9 and 12-year-old children were in the Durango. The children all sustained incapacitating injuries and were flown to MetroHealth Hospital.
According to the Highway Patrol, the 12-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son are in critical condition, the 7-year-old daughter is in serious, and the 2-year-old has been released from the hospital.
The mother walked away from the crash, according to the Highway Patrol.
The Highway Patrol said the driver of the Chevrolet was transported to Lorain Mercy Hospital with minor injuries in an ambulance. He has since been released.
Authorities do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
State Route 2 westbound was closed for about 2.5 hours while the Highway Patrol was assisted by Amherst Police, Amherst Fire and Rescue, Life Care Ambulance, the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office, Metro Life Flight, the Oho Department of Transportation, D and A Towing of Amherst, and Vaughn’s Towing.
Two accidents near this same stretch of road happened last week, one of which included a major wreck involving two semis.
