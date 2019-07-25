1 killed, 1 injured in shooting near Cleveland State University

By Amber Cole | July 25, 2019 at 8:18 AM EDT - Updated July 25 at 8:18 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred near the Cleveland State University campus overnight.

The incident occurred near the intersection of E. 18th Street and Prospect Avenue around 2 a.m.

According to police, a 14-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and a 43-year-old male sustained at least one gunshot wound to the chest.

Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital via private car. The 43-year-old victim later died of his injuries.

Nothing further as the investigation continues.

