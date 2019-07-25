Landscaper finds body of Vermilion woman who went missing while swimming in Lake Erie

HURON, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters confirmed the body of a 29-year-old Vermilion woman who disappeared while swimming in the lake this weekend washed ashore Thursday afternoon.
Brittany Young was swimming at Nickel Plate Beach when she went under around 4:40 p.m. Sunday.
Young last seen by her husband Mathew, who had tried to help her.
According to officials, waves were between three and five feet high when Young was swimming.
Firefighters said a landscaper found Young’s body Thursday afternoon, about two miles east of Nickel Plate Beach.
The beach remains closed to the public.
Huron fire, Huron police, Sandusky fire, Perkins fire, Norwalk fire, Milan fire, Vermilion Township fire, US Coast Guard, Ohio Division of Watercraft and the Erie County Sheriff’s office all helped with the search this week.
On July 7, Alvin Martin, 18, of Ashland, drowned while swimming at Nickel Plate Beach.
