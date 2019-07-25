Legislation to decriminalize low-level marijuana possession introduced during Cleveland council meeting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland City Council will soon be considering a proposal that would decriminalize minor marijuana possession crimes.
According to the council agenda, the introduced legislation would lower the penalties for misdemeanor marijuana offenses to no fines and no prison time.
Under Cleveland’s current ordinance, possession of less than 100 grams is a minor misdemeanor and a finable offense. Possession between 100 and 200 grams could warrant jail time.
Supporters of the legislation hope that, if passed, the legislation would decrease the jail population, eliminate the burden of fines, and balance the enforcement of drug charges.
Several other large Ohio cities, including Cincinnati and Toledo, have already adopted similar ordinances.
There is no timeline for when the proposal could be voted on.
