‘No place is safe’: Community shaken after 19-year-old dies following shooting in Cleveland Public Library

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News is digging deeper into how safe you are at your local library.
Police said a man died after being shot inside a Cleveland Public Library branch Tuesday.
Libraries are supposed to be a safe place, and nearby resident Omar Medina visits them often.
“I definitely expect the library to be a place of safety,” he said.
But Tuesday afternoon, the South Brooklyn branch was anything but.
Police say a man shot 19-year-old Brandon Cutnoe in the library’s bathroom and took off.
We talked to Medina Wednesday outside of the Brooklyn branch.
He said he always notices a security guard on duty, and usually feels safe in Cleveland Public Library branches.
“That’s why I cannot comprehend how that could happen in a library,” he said.
Cutnoe’s girlfriend of two years says he told her he was meeting someone at the library to sell them marijuana.
Next thing she knew, he was fighting for his life in the hospital.
“I guess you could say it was a drug deal gone wrong,” she said. “But, there was no reason for them to take his life over a couple grams of weed.”
Police have yet to confirm that’s what happened.
Elijah Verba lives nearby and still has several questions.
“It doesn’t make any sense,” he said. “Where was the guard at? How did the shooter escape?”
Medina says the news is upsetting, because when he thinks of a library, he thinks of children.
“No place is safe,” he said. “You’re not safe in the church. You’re not safe in the library. You’re not safe anywhere. It just tells you the dangerous times we’re living in.”
The South Brooklyn library where the shooting happened is expected to open back up Thursday at noon.
According to a spokesperson, there will be counselors available to speak with.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.