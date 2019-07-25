Northeast Ohio weather: Spectacular evening ahead, heating up this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure has been centered across the Ohio Valley today. The high will continue to influence our weather through the weekend. As it slowly shifts east, it will induce a little warm-up. We’re back to near 90° by Saturday.
Short Term Forecast:
Good evening! Expect mostly clear skies and quiet weather tonight. Temperatures will fall into the low to mid 60s by dawn tomorrow.
Weekend Outlook:
After a very pleasant week, we’re forecasting a warm-up for Friday and the weekend.
Friday’s high: 85°
Saturday’s high: 89°
Sunday’s high: 90°
If this is a little too hot for you, we’ll be back in the low 80s by next Tuesday.
