Northeast Ohio weather: Spectacular evening ahead, heating up this weekend
By Samantha Roberts | July 25, 2019 at 1:19 AM EDT - Updated July 25 at 5:09 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure has been centered across the Ohio Valley today. The high will continue to influence our weather through the weekend. As it slowly shifts east, it will induce a little warm-up. We’re back to near 90° by Saturday.

Short Term Forecast:

Good evening! Expect mostly clear skies and quiet weather tonight. Temperatures will fall into the low to mid 60s by dawn tomorrow.

Weekend Outlook:

After a very pleasant week, we’re forecasting a warm-up for Friday and the weekend.

Friday’s high: 85°

Saturday’s high: 89°

Sunday’s high: 90°

If this is a little too hot for you, we’ll be back in the low 80s by next Tuesday.

