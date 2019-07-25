Odell dazzles during Day 1 of camp

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It didn’t take Odell Beckham Jr. long to make an impact in his first training camp with the Browns. The three-time Pro Bowl receiver was Baker Mayfield’s target on the first two plays of 11-on-11, making an over the shoulder catch on the first one, and a juggling catch on the second throw.
“It’s nice to be out here and be able to do what you love”, Beckham said after practice. “I’ve been playing this game since I was four or five years old, and just to be able to be back out here, and block things out, I’m excited to be back.”
As for the excitement among Browns fans, he says he not only hears it, he feels it.
I asked Mayfield what it’s like to throw to a receiver like Beckham.
“It’s kind of a security blanket”, Mayfield said. “The one (throw) on my left, it looked like he kind of double-jumped, and had another jump in the air. You know, we talked about it in the Spring, he’s just a special individual to do stuff like that.”
