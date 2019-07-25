Ohio troopers seize hundreds of Oxycodone pills, marijuana during drug bust

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver is in custody facing felony drug charges after a traffic stop in Richland County.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers stopped a 2011 Mercedes along State Route 13 in Richland County on the evening of July 18 for speed and failure to display violations.
A drug sniffing K-9 alerted that there was illegal contraband in the car, which prompted a probable cause search.
Troopers seized 469 Oxycodone pills, estimated to value $7,500, from the car. Marijuana debris was also found.
The OSHP identified the driver as 45-year-old Mansfield resident Romulus Tabor. He was booked into the Richland County Jail on charges for possession and trafficking drugs.
If convicted, Tabor could face up to 16 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.
