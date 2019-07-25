One man is dead, minor with gunshot wound to leg has been moved to juvenile detention center after gun battle in Asiatown

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One man is dead and a 14-year-old male is recovering from a gunshot wound after a gunfight at 1745 Rockwell in Cleveland.
At 1:30 a.m., according to a statement from the Cleveland Police Department, multiple males entered a recording studio in Asiatown at 1745 Rockwell.
An employee inside the studio told police he was inside the studio at 1:30 a.m. when several men, possibly five, entered the studio and began to approach him with guns. The employee is a valid conceal and carry weapon permit holder.
Gunfire was exchanged. The victim told police he hid, the suspects fled and he called the police.
Twenty minutes later at 1:50 a.m. Cleveland police officers responded to East 18th and Prospect for a motor vehicle crash.
When officers arrived they discovered a gray Ford Escape had crashed into a pole.
Witnesses who heard the crash stated they saw several people exit the vehicle and flea on foot. Another vehicle was reported to have carried two victims away from the scene of the crash.
It was later learned that two males connected to the crash and shooting were dropped off at St. Vincent Charity Hospital.
Officers responded to 1745 Rockwell at approximately 3:00 a.m. and learned about the shooting.
A total of three guns were confiscated at the scene of the shooting, including the victims.
The victim was placed under arrest for a felonious assault shooting.
