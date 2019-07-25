Overlooking the Browns defense? That’s fine with them

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Late in Freddie Kitchens’ pre-camp press conference on Wednesday, the Browns head coach asked “Not one question about the defense”?.
That’s what happens when you add Odell Beckham Jr. to an offense that already had Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry and Nick Chubb.
But the Browns defense is loaded as well, adding Pro Bowl defensive linemen Olivier Vernon and Sheldon Richardson to a talented group that already had Myles Garrett, Larry Ogunjobi and Denzel Ward.
And it may get even more talented. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Browns were hosting free agent Pro Bowl defensive tackle Mike Daniels on Thursday, one day after the Packers released Daniels.
As for flying under the radar...
“That’s fine with me”, Garrett said. “I don’t like attention anyway.”
If he has another season like he had last season, when the former #1 pick racked up 13.5 sacks, he’ll have to get used to the attention.
In the meantime, Garrett knows that while the offense will get the glory, the defense may be the unit that is the difference-maker.
“Defense wins championships”, Garrett said. “We’ve seen that any times throughout the years, and that’s never gonna change. If you can’t score the ball, and we can, then we’re gonna win every time.”
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.