Pepper Pike Police track down toy tractor thief thanks to alert neighbor

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Pepper Pike Police Department said they got a call for a stolen power wheel toy tractor from a driveway on Hunting Hollow around 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
According to police, Officer Munn learned that a neighbor saw a man pulled up to the house in an SUV, grab the power wheel from the driveway, put it in the trunk, and take off.
However, police said the car didn’t take off before the neighbor caught the SUV’s license plate.
Police said Officer Munn tracked down the SUV, recovered the stolen toy truck, and returned it “to this happy guy within a couple hours!”
The Pepper Pike Police Department thanks the alert neighbor who go the license plate of the suspect.
