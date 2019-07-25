Perkins Twp. police rescue 2 children locked inside hot car (video)

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Over the weekend, police in Perkins Township received a report of two children locked in a hot car outside the Walmart on Milan Road.
The call reporting two little girls, two and three years old respectively, came in around 5:06 p.m. on Saturday.
Officers acted swiftly to rescue the kids after their parents accidentally locked the keys in the car on what was one of the hottest days Northeast Ohio has seen in a decade.
19 News received the dramatic body cam video from police, who had to break out the car windows with an ASP to pull the children to safety.
Other witnesses at the scene had reportedly already tried, unsuccessfully, to break the vehicle’s windows with a crow bar.
Police said the children were checked out at the scene for precautionary reasons, but appeared to be in good health.
