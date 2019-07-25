Shaker Heights police trying to ID Huntington Bank robber

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Shaker Heights are trying to identify a man who robbed a bank right before closing time on Wednesday.
Officers responded to a robbery report at the Huntington Bank on Faimount Boulevard around 4:57 p.m.
Surveillance footage showed a black male wearing a yellow baseball cap and carrying a backpack.
He demanded money from employees and fled the scene in a newer model silver sedan.
No weapons were observed and no injuries were reported.
The FBI was called in to assist the local authorities.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shaker Heights Police Department at 216-491-1220.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.