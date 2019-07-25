Sunny Side Up: LSU shows off $28 million locker room renovation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
On Thursday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up,” Neeha and Julian will be discussing a recently unveiled $28 million renovation to the football locker rooms at Louisiana State University. The school said the money went towards offices, a training room, a player’s lounge and a cafeteria.
That brings us to the QOTD: Would the money have been better spent elsewhere?
“Sunny Side Up” airs on CBS and is streamed each weekday morning at 9 a.m. on the 19 News Facebook page, Cleveland19.com, and on the Amazon Fire and Roku channels.
The show features discussions on trending topics, guests, and more.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.