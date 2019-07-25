‘There’s nothing we can do’: Devastating fire displaces residents in Strongsville’s Cherry Tree development

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - “We’re in the back. There’s nothing we can do. There’s nothing we can do!”
Brad Austin was rolling as a raging fire tore through apartment units in Strongville’s Cherry Tree development on Tuesday evening.
“My fiancé was home at the time. He called me and told me our house was on fire and we couldn’t get our cat out. We finally found her this morning under my son’s bed. She is okay," said Austin’s Fiancee Jessica Ries.
Almost a day later, Ries and Austin could hardly believe what a turn their lives had taken, a quick moving fire and a totally new unwanted reality affecting residents living in the 12-units on Cherry Tree Drive.
The American Red Cross came to their rescue, placing them in a hotel room for the night.
The state’s fire marshal’s office is investigating to determine what caused the fire.
