15-year-old boy arrested for allegedly shooting Cleveland Heights teen, police say

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police announced a teen boy was arrested on accusations of fatally shooting 17-year-old Takim Brown.
A 15-year-old boy is the alleged shooter, according to Cleveland Heights police. He was taken into custody on Thursday.
Brown was was found suffering from a gunshot wound near a parking lot at the intersection of Mayfield Road and Eddington Road on July 15. He was taken to University Hospitals where he was pronounced dead.
The juvenile suspect will not be identified by 19 News at this time because of his age.
Police have not said if they are looking for any other suspects in connection to the deadly shooting.
