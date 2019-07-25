16-year-old shot and killed overnight in Lorain

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A homicide investigation is underway in Lorain after a 16-year-old was shot and killed just after midnight Thursday.
Police said they responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Washington Avenue at 12:13 a.m.
Officers arrived on scene to find the male victim unresponsive. He was transported via EMS to Mercy Regional Medical Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead of his injuries.
According to police, there are several witnesses that still need to be questioned. No additional information is available at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lorain Police Criminal Investigations Division at 440-204-2100.
