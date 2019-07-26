Adopt a dog from the 'Puppy Pound’ at Cleveland Browns training camp

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Puppy Pound at Cleveland Browns training camp in Berea is a heartwarming site.
Fans can meet and adopt new pups available from the Northeast Ohio SPCA in Parma.
The non-profit organization is a no-kill animal shelter that gives animals a second chance at life.
The Browns partnered with the shelter to make sure the puppies find a new home.
The crew decided to have a bit of fun this year and named a few of the dogs after the Browns notable guys.
The adoption fee is $100
Fans can come up and adopt their new friend right at training camp.
The only requirement is completing paperwork, which could be done in a matter of minutes.
Browns fan Ben Stidham did on Friday, and his family couldn’t be been happier.
Staff say at seven dogs have been adopted so far, just two days into open training camp.
There will be a new group of dogs everyday through , all of them are no more than 7 weeks old.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.