Animal shelter ‘overflowing’ after more than 40 cats seized from Northeast Ohio home; donations needed

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials from a Northeast Ohio animal shelter said they are in desperate need of space after taking in dozens of cats that were removed from a home with inhumane conditions.
According to Animal Charity of Ohio, 44 cats were taken from the home located on the South Side of the city of Youngstown.
Because of the influx of cats, the Youngstown-area animal shelter is asking for supplies or monetary donations to cover medical care, pet food, and litter.
The group is also seeking individuals or other Ohio animal shelters to foster and adopt some of the pets to make room in the Youngstown facility.
