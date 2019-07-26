Beckham catches blow Landry away

But it will take an adjustment for one of them. 16 months ago, before they drafted Baker, and long before they landed Beckham, the Browns traded for Landry, and gave him a new 5 year, $75 million deal. He was the new leader, the face of the franchise. Now? Well, he’s still a team leader, but that bright spotlight has shifted over to others, especially OBJ. And Landry has no problem with that.