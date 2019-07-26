$100,000 bond for man accused of setting off an explosive device in Summit County

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) -The man accused of making threats and setting off an explosive device in Springfield Township was arraigned Friday morning at the Akron Municipal Court.
Brian Capien, 39, pleaded not guilty to the charges of aggravated menacing, use of chemical weapons, possession of chemical weapons, menacing by stalking, inducing panic and telecommunications harassment .
Springfield Township police said Capien set off the homemade explosive device on July 20.
No one was injured and there was no significant structure damages as a result of the explosion.
Police said Capien also threatened multiple people on the phone stating he was going to kill them.
The United States Marshall’s Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force found Capien hiding under a bed Thursday at a home on Mogadore Road in Brimfield Township.
Police said he was taken into custody without incident and no other explosives devices were found.
Capien is being held on a $100,000 bond at the Summit County Jail.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.