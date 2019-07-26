Browns ready to start banging

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - You might think, two days in, that these guys could get used to just helmets and shorts. Think again. At least one group is ready to start wearing full pads, and the offensive linemen have a solid reason for that.
“Yeah, I think it actually makes our job easier”, center JC Tretter said. “I think you get these D-linemen in tight jerseys, sweating, and you can’t grab them, you can’t do anything...it only makes our job easier when we get the pads on.”
It will also help to solidify the right guard position, now that Kevin Zeitler is with the Giants (Beckham trade).
Austin Corbett, a second-round pick a year ago, was considered the favorite coming into camp, but Freddie Kitchens continues to work different players in, including Lakewood native and former St. Ed’s star Kyle Kalis.
“He’s powerful, has all the tools”, Tretter said of Kalish. “Works hard, studies...he does all right things.”
