Cleveland Clinic announces plans to expand main campus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Clinic announced plans to expand the Neurological Institute building on the main campus and expand the Cole Eye Institute.
Groundbreaking for the Cole Eye Institute expansion is scheduled for 2020, and groundbreaking for the Neurological Institute will likely begin within the next two years, according to Cleveland Clinic’s press release.
The Neurological Institute will centralize outpatient neurological care on the main campus. Neurological care is currently provided at eight different locations.
Over the next six years, Cleveland Clinic projects the number of patients who receive care from the Neurological Institute to increase from 225,000 annually to more than 300,000 annually.
“A building fully dedicated to neurological care will enable us to provide leading-edge treatment options to restore neurological function and improve quality of life while making progress toward developing the care of tomorrow,” said Andre Machado, chair of the Neurological Institute.
The Neurological Institute building will provide services such as digitized patient evaluations, neurodiagnostics and imaging, among others.
U.S. News & World Report’s 2018-19 “Best Hospitals” ranking recognized Cleveland Clinic as having the best neurology and neurosurgery program in Ohio.
The Cole Eye Institute expansion will increase the number of operating rooms from five to 12, as well as add 60 new exam rooms. It will also include a larger ophthalmic research center, consolidate ophthalmology research labs as well as house a new Center of Excellence in Ophthalmic Imaging for the education and training of residents and fellows.
The number of annual patient visits to the Cole Eye Institute more than doubled from 2008 to 2018. There were over 310,000 visits last year.
The number of annual surgical procedures more than tripled from about 5,000 in 2008 to more than 16,000 in 2018.
“The current Cole Eye Institute building has served us well, but we have surpassed its clinical, surgical, research and educational capacity,” said Daniel F. Martin, chair of the Cole Eye Institute, in a press release.
The Cole Eye Institute was recognized as the best ophthalmology program in Ohio by U.S. News & World Report’s 2018-19 “Best Hospitals” rankings.
19 News reached out to Cleveland Clinic to ask if the expansion will create jobs, and we are awaiting their response.
