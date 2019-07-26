Does Equifax owe you money because of a massive data breach? Here’s how to find out

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -In 2017 the credit reporting agency Equifax was hacked and 147 million consumers had their information exposed.
In one of the largest data breach settlements ever, Equifax agree to pay out $700 million in compensation and services to those impacted.
The first thing you need to do is find out if you are one of the impacted by using Equifax’s “Check Your Eligibility” website.
Putting in your last name and the last six digits of your social security number will tell you if your information was at risk.
If you are impacted you have two course of action based on your damages.
Either way you must file the claim through the Equifax website.
If there was minimal impact to you, you might opt for the standard $125 payment.
If you were someone who had information used, accounts created, credit ruined or paid for your own credit monitoring you might choose to submit claims showing damages up to $20,000.
Going that route will require documentation showing how you were impacted and receipts for services like accountants or attorneys.
All who file a claim, for either $125 or a large amount, will get free credit monitoring for 10 years.
