Drunk driver accused of hitting and killing an Avon Lake cyclist indicted by the grand jury

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A Sheffield Lake woman has now been indicted by the Lorain County Grand Jury for driving drunk and hitting and killing a cyclist.
Sharan Carr, 64, was indicted on the charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, stopping after accident and OVI.
Avon Lake police said Carr struck Richard “Randy” Knilans, 66, on June 6.
Knilans was cycling on Lake Road just west of Miller Road when he was struck.
When officers arrived on the scene, Knilans was found on the sidewalk.
He was transported to MetroHealth Hospital by Life Flight where he died.
Avon Lake police said Carr kept driving after the accident, but was stopped shortly after by Sheffield Lake police and taken into custody.
Carr will be arraigned on Aug. 1.
