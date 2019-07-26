Elyria Pink Cookies were yanked from the menu, but are still available to order by the dozen

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Pink Cookie is an Elyria tradition, served for more than four decades at Elyria High School.
Although the cookie isn’t available daily for lunch anymore, Dee Dee Shullick with EHS’s food service wants residents to know they can still order the cookie directly from food service.
“If they want Pink Cookies they’re going to get Pink Cookies,” Shullick told 19 News.
The cookies are $10 a dozen from Aramark, the group that manages food service for Elyria City Schools. Customers can call 284-8262 by Aug. 2nd or e-mail morris-lori1@aramark.com to place an order.
During the summer sale Shullick will bake more than 300 dozen cookies to sell. But, you have to order by Aug. 2.
New federal standards requiring lunches to contain less calories and less sugar forced out the Pink Cookie and other high sugar items like soda and candy bars.
“They don’t want the kids to have them,” Shullick said. “But it doesn’t stop the parents from ordering them.”
Aramark, which now manages food service for the Elyria Public Schools, takes their role very seriously according to food service manager Kyle Suerth.
“Anything we can do to keep our customers happy,” Suerth told 19 News.
Profits from the sale of the cookie are reinvested in the food service budget and used to expand healthy choices for students.
“Aramark wants to give kids more items made from scratch,” Suerth said.
“It’s a win-win, it supports the food service,” Shullick said.
