Flower Entertainment at Operation Backpack

July 26, 2019 at 12:30 PM EDT - Updated July 26 at 12:39 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -

Flower Entertainment will be on site at the 19 News School Supply Drive, Operation Backpack, Monday 7/29 - Friday 8/2.

Stop out to donate and the kids can get their face painted or balloon art!

Operation Backpack - 2019
2019 Location Schedule:

Monday, July 29, 2019, 4:00pm-6:30pm @ Marc’s - Berea

371 W. Bagley Road, Berea, Ohio 44017

Tuesday, July 30, 2019, 4:00pm-6:30pm @ Levin’s – Oakwood Village

Supported by Union Home Mortgage

23100 Broadway Avenue, Oakwood Village, Ohio 44146

Wednesday, July 31, 2019, 4:00pm-6:30pm @ Ohio Savings Bank – South Euclid

A division of New York Community Bank

14033 Cedar Road, at Cedar Center, South Euclid, Ohio 44118

Thursday, August 1, 2019, 4:00pm-6:30pm @ Levin’s – North Olmsted

Supported by Union Home Mortgage

23250 Lorain Rd., North Olmsted, OH 44070

Friday, August 2, 2019, 4:00pm-6:30pm@ Marc’s - Avon

35901 Detroit Road, Avon, Ohio 44011

Flower Entertainment is Cleveland’s premier children’s entertainment resource. In business for 20 years and can help with any event, any theme and any needs you have.

Flower Entertainment offers the following: airbrush tattoos, animal shows, balloon twisters, bouncehouses, inflatable water slide, bubble shows, caricature artists, clowns, concessions, face painters, henna tattoos, jugglers, magicians, music performers, psychic, puppet shows, stilt walkers, and unicycle riders.

Book a Performer! Browse the site and see what kind of fun they can bring to your next party or event!

Visit, Flower-Entertainment for more information.

