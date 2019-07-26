Flower Entertainment at Operation Backpack

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -
Flower Entertainment will be on site at the 19 News School Supply Drive, Operation Backpack, Monday 7/29 - Friday 8/2.
Stop out to donate and the kids can get their face painted or balloon art!
2019 Location Schedule:
Monday, July 29, 2019, 4:00pm-6:30pm @ Marc’s - Berea
371 W. Bagley Road, Berea, Ohio 44017
Tuesday, July 30, 2019, 4:00pm-6:30pm @ Levin’s – Oakwood Village
Supported by Union Home Mortgage
23100 Broadway Avenue, Oakwood Village, Ohio 44146
Wednesday, July 31, 2019, 4:00pm-6:30pm @ Ohio Savings Bank – South Euclid
A division of New York Community Bank
14033 Cedar Road, at Cedar Center, South Euclid, Ohio 44118
Thursday, August 1, 2019, 4:00pm-6:30pm @ Levin’s – North Olmsted
Supported by Union Home Mortgage
23250 Lorain Rd., North Olmsted, OH 44070
Friday, August 2, 2019, 4:00pm-6:30pm@ Marc’s - Avon
35901 Detroit Road, Avon, Ohio 44011
