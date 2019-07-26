Josh and Maria Cribbs at Operation Backpack

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -
Operation Backpack - 19 News will be collecting donations live at Levin’s in North Olmsted on August 1st from 4-6:30pm. Stop out to our live broadcast to donate new backpacks and school supplies and meet Josh and Maria Cribbs!
Josh and Maria Cribbs will be on site for this special event to help kids in need...SUCCEED!
Coming this fall...
Cribbs in the CLE: Josh and Maria Live will air weekdays from 9 to 9:30 a.m. on WOIO CBS 19 and again at 7 to 7:30 p.m. on sister station CW 43 WUAB starting Sept. 9
The show will focus around Josh and Maria Cribbs as they discuss local and national headlines, relationship and parenting topics, health and fitness, entertainment headlines, and lifestyle points of interest for Northeast Ohio.
