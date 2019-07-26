Law enforcement warns swimmers about dangerous lake conditions, personal responsibility

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Recent drownings and water rescues in Northeast Ohio have local police, fire and other first-responders warning swimmers about the importance of knowing lake conditions and taking all safety precautions.
Wednesday night, three children had to be rescued from Lake Erie while swimming at a beach.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office’s Marine Patrol was on duty and rescued the individuals.
The sheriff’s office took to Facebook to provide an update on the situation.
The post said, in part: “The Lake County Sheriff’s Office would remind everyone that the waters of Lake Erie can be dangerous at times. Currents and riptides often cannot be seen or detected easily. Extreme safety should be exercised when swimming in the waters of Lake Erie. Personal flotation devices can and do save lives.”
The Great Lakes Water Safety Consortium tracks drownings and works to provide information and resources to keep swimmers safe.
They said nearly 750 people have drowned in the Great Lakes this decade and 2019 is on track for another record year.
In 2018, the group said there were 117 drownings.
That year there were 42 in Lake Michigan, 36 in Lake Erie, eight in Lake Huron and six in Lake Superior.
