Old Brooklyn neighborhood remembers slain teen shot at Cleveland Public Library

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland residents, shaken by a murder that took place in the middle of their Old Brooklyn neighborhood, came together Friday night to find a way forward.
The South Brooklyn branch of the Cleveland Public Library was shut down on Tuesday evening after Brandon Cutnoe, 19, was shot in one of the facility’s public bathrooms.
The shooting occurred at 4303 Pearl Road, and Cutnoe was rushed to MetroHealth hospital.
He was listed in critical condition and eventually died from his injuries.
Police have not announced any arrests.
The library will reopened Thursday at noon, with grief counselors on hand.
