Man wanted for running over Beachwood officer’s foot while fleeing mall in stolen car arrested in Cleveland

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Beachwood Police Department confirmed the man wanted for shoplifting, fleeing in a stolen car, and running over an officer’s foot on June 27 is in custody after being arrested for other crimes.
Beachwood Police Chief Gary Haba said a routine shoplifting case quickly escalated as 19-year-old Jaquan Jones went to dangerous lengths to evade officers.
After being spotted by police while hiding in the bushes, Jones sprinted to a car reported stolen out of Cleveland, according to police.
Police said Jones ignored commands to exit the car and when he was unable to make a clean getaway due to a police cruiser blocking his route, pulled forward and “rammed his way out” of a parking space.
An officer suffered “an injury to his foot consistent with having his foot run over by the suspect vehicle" and fired two rounds from his duty weapon at Jones as he fled, according to police.
Dash cam video shoes Jones fled the parking lot and was pursued by other officers until he abandoned the vehicle on Azalea Drive in South Euclid.
Despite agencies in multiple jurisdictions assisting with the established perimeter and K-9 searches, Jones successfully evaded police...until Thursday, according to police.
According to Chief Haba, Jones was arrested while he was driving a stolen car with stolen license plates and in possession of a firearm.
Chief Haba said members of the Cleveland Division of Police Heroin Involved Death Investigation Unit and First District basic patrol made the arrest at 11 a.m. on Thursday during an undercover operation.
Cleveland Police said officers were conducting a traffic stop when Jones rammed into multiple marked and unmarked police cars, injuring one of the officers.
According to police, Jones was taken into custody without further incident and conveyed to Cuyahoga County Jail where he was booked on multiple charges, including:
- 7 counts of felonious assault on a police officer
- drug trafficking
- receiving stolen property
- concealed carry weapon
The report stated Jones remains at the Cuyahoga County Jail, and Beachwood charges will be presented to the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Grand Jury.
