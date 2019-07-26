Medical examiner releases cause of death for 22-year-old runner who collapsed during Cleveland Marathon

Medical examiner releases cause of death for 22-year-old runner who collapsed during Cleveland Marathon
Taylor Ceepo (Source: Walsh University)
By Chris Anderson | July 26, 2019 at 11:10 AM EDT - Updated July 26 at 1:30 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office announced the cause of death for 22-year-old Taylor Ceepo, who collapsed while running the Cleveland Marathon.

According to the medical examiner, Ceepo died from “sudden cardiac death in association with physical exertion, pseudoephedrine use, and cardiomyopathy.”

Cause of death released for 22-year-old runner who collapsed during Cleveland Marathon https://bit.ly/32Tq6u6

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Friday, July 26, 2019

A definitive cause of Ceepo’s death could not be immediately determined. It took more than two months for the medical examiner to rule that her death was caused by a combination of the physical activity, use of a cold decongestant pseudoephedrine, and the heart disease cardiomyopathy.

Ceepo, a graduate of Walsh University and native of Medina, was less than a mile from the finish line when she collapsed during May’s marathon.

Officials from the Cleveland Marathon awarded a half-marathon to Ceepo’s family in her honor.

In addition to presenting the medal, the Cleveland Marathon donated to Akron Children’s Hospital in honor of Ceepo’s involvement with a Walsh University group that worked with the hospital system.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.