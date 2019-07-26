Medical examiner releases cause of death for 22-year-old runner who collapsed during Cleveland Marathon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office announced the cause of death for 22-year-old Taylor Ceepo, who collapsed while running the Cleveland Marathon.
According to the medical examiner, Ceepo died from “sudden cardiac death in association with physical exertion, pseudoephedrine use, and cardiomyopathy.”
A definitive cause of Ceepo’s death could not be immediately determined. It took more than two months for the medical examiner to rule that her death was caused by a combination of the physical activity, use of a cold decongestant pseudoephedrine, and the heart disease cardiomyopathy.
Ceepo, a graduate of Walsh University and native of Medina, was less than a mile from the finish line when she collapsed during May’s marathon.
Officials from the Cleveland Marathon awarded a half-marathon to Ceepo’s family in her honor.
In addition to presenting the medal, the Cleveland Marathon donated to Akron Children’s Hospital in honor of Ceepo’s involvement with a Walsh University group that worked with the hospital system.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.