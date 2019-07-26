More than 100 volunteers, including Cleveland first responders, volunteer to clean up East Side community

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland first responders are spending the day giving back and getting dirty.
CHN Housing Partners is collaborating with Cleveland Police, Fire and EMS along with Famicos Foundation and Medical Mutual to beautify Cleveland.
Nearly 125 volunteers will be cutting grass in vacant lots, clean up vacant homes, and help with general clean up outside residential homes Friday on Olivet Avenue, Hampden Avenue, and Hathaway Avenue.
This is CHN’s third collaboration with Cleveland safety forces and fourth collaboration with Medical Mutual in Cleveland’s neighborhoods.
Cleanup will go until 3 p.m. Friday.
