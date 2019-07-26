2nd Canton teen charged in connection with the murder of a 14-year-old girl

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A second teenager is now charged with the murder of a 14-year-old Canton girl.
Canton police said Syliva McGee was lured to an alley and shot in the head in the 1000 block of Bieyl Ct. SW on March 30.
McGee was an 8th grader at Compton Learning Center’s Connection Program.
A 13-year-old boy was arrested on April 9 and charged with aggravated murder.
According to police, the 13-year-old was an acquaintance of McGee and had known her for an extended period of time.
The second suspect is a 14-year-old boy.
He was arrested on July 18 and is charged with complicity to commit aggravated murder and obstructing justice.
Both boys are locked up in the Multi-County Juvenile Attention System and will be back in court in August.
