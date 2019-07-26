Northeast Ohio Weather: 80s and sunshine today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure is now east of Ohio. This is allowing for the gradual warming to continue. I have our area in the low to mid 80s for a high. The humidity level remains at comfortable levels. A sunny to partly cloudy sky is in play. A light afternoon lake breeze will keep things pleasant along the lake shore. What I’m attempting to say here folks is that it is going to be another fantastic day. Look for a partly cloudy sky tonight. We will dip into the 60s overnight.