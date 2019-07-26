Parma pedestrian walking in roadway killed after being hit by car in Summit County

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.
Deputies and paramedics responded to the crash scene on State Mill Road in Coventry Township at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Friday.
Crash investigators learned that two pedestrians were walking along the roadway, one of which was walking in the eastbound lanes.
According to the sheriff’s office, a 71-year-old man driving a 2015 Honda and hit the 29-year-old Parma pedestrian.
The pedestrian was taken to Akron General Hospital with life-threatening injuries, but he eventually died from his injuries.
The 71-year-old driver remained on scene of the crash.
State Mill Road was closed for more than three hours during the investigation.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.