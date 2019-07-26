Soldiers’ and Sailors’ monument vandalized, suspect caught on camera

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Surveillance cameras captured three people playing on the historic Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument in Cleveland’s Public Square.
One of them ended up breaking a piece off a statue causing damage you can’t put a price tag on.
The video shows a young man struggling to climb up the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument just before 6 p.m on Wednesday night. When he came back down, you can see him holding a small piece in his hand.
Ted Prasse, President of Cuyahoga County’s Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument Commission, said the piece was used to anchor the cannon.
He’s thankful the person left it behind, but said it’s not that simple.
“Generally, you want to fix it, but you’re not trying to ignore the fact that part of the history of the monument now includes something somebody vandalized,” said Prasse.
Based on the video, Prasse doesn’t believe these people came here with the intent to vandalize.
He said, “What happens is somebody decides to climb around a statue and get up and break a piece, which after 125 years is a little bit fragile.
This monument was dedicated 125 years ago by the veterans of the Civil War.
Inside are the names of 9,000 who served from this country.
It’s not the first time pieces were broken from this statue.
A large brass screw was ripped from the cannon about five years ago.
Prasse said the vandals were charged and payed $10,000 in damages.
“Think about what you do. Think about the consequences and the impact on others,” said Prasse.
The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.
