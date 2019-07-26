Police search for missing 12-year-old Cleveland boy who initially took grandmother’s car

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for a 12-year-old boy who was last seen on Thursday.
According to the police report, Camron Coachman took his grandmother’s car keys and left his home in the 7800 block of Garden Valley Avenue.
Police recovered the car near the intersection of East 79th Street and Woodland Avenue, but the boy was not with the vehicle.
Coachman is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown dreadlocks with brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding the juvenile’s location should call Cleveland police.
