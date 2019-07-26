Richmond Heights police discover ATM skimming device, searching for suspect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for a man suspected of attaching a skimming device to an ATM in Richmond Heights.
Richmond Heights Police said a skimming device appeared to be placed on an ATM at the Cardinal Credit Union at 754 Richmond Road on June 26, 2019.
Skimming devices are small machines used by fraudsters that connect physically to an ATM and record card information along with a nearby camera that records the card user’s PIN.
Officials urge those who used the ATM at this location during June 26, 2019 and July 7, 2019 to review their bank statements and search for any fraudulent activity.
Notify the bank if any fraudulent activity is discovered and file a police report.
Police released surveillance footage of the suspect using fraudulent debit cards to withdraw cash from the ATM and ask anyone who recognizes the suspect to call the Richmond Heights Police Department at 216-486-1234.
