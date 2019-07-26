Rides shut down at Ohio State fair cause concern at local festivals and carnivals

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Inspectors shut down five rides at the Ohio State Fair this week.
One showed signs of corrosion, that could put lives at risk.
Four other rides are still under investigation.
Are the rides at your local fair safe?
Amy Bates loves the festival business because of the look it brings to a kid’s face.
“You get to move week by week and bring joy to the communities that we go to,” Bates said.
Bates is in Fairview Park this week, where families are enjoying the last days of July.
Jared Hermann trusts these rides have been set up and deemed safe enough for his kids to get on.
“They’re just really fun,” Hermann’s daughter said.
Under Ohio law, each ride is required to be inspected before a festival opens.
That’s exactly what happened in Fairview Park and at the Ohio State fair this week.
However, there was one major difference.
Bates says everything checked out at her festival.
“Everything has to pass in order for us to even open to the public,” she said.
At the Ohio State fair, not everything passed.
In 2017, tragedy struck when one man was killed and several others hurt when a ride broke apart in midair.
Ever since, there’s been a big push for more oversight of fairs and carnivals.
Last month the state house passed a bill raising standards for inspecting and maintaining rides.
“I think the good news is the system worked,” Governor Mike Dewine said. “This was caught by the vendor. We brought in a ride. It was not their own. They look at it and said stop the ride we’ve got a problem with it.”
And, soon there may be even more people working for the state to do inspections to keep you and your family safe.
Earlier this month, Governor Dewine set aside more funding for the ride safety division.
It will pay for more ride inspectors to find those potentially deadly problems — like those found this week at the state fair.
That eases the minds of parents all over Ohio.
“It’s good that they’re checking them to make sure they’re safe before they open them,” Hermann said.
Fairview Park Summerfest will be open July 26-28.
The next big event in the area is the Cuyahoga County Fair that’s at the beginning of August.
