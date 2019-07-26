Stranger surprises Massillon police officer with McDonald’s breakfast

MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A stranger’s good deed for the day could be inspiring others as word quickly spreads online.
The Massillon Police Department says an anonymous person bought a McDonald’s pancake breakfast and coffee for an officer who worked overnight.
According to a post shared by the police department on Facebook, the stranger bought the breakfast and told the employee to walk over to the cruiser and deliver it.
“I just want to say, to whoever you are, THANK YOU so much for your generosity, kindness, and giving heart. It’s the little things that count and the Massillon Police Officers appreciate the citizens so much!!!,” the department wrote on Facebook.
In less than four hours, the post received more than 2,300 reactions on Facebook.
The random act of kindness seems to be inspiring others to do something similar.
“I must follow their footsteps! Such an awesome idea,” one Facebook user commented.
