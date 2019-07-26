Sunny Side Up: Parents ‘sharenting’ now could cause problems for kids later

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
On Friday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up,” Neeha and Julian will be discussing a phenomena that has existed since the birth of social media, though may still not be fully understood. “Sharenting” is the overuse of social media by parents who overshare information and photos of their children.
“Providing updates on [a child’s] progress with posts of photos, videos, and other personal information about the child has almost become a social norm, but it puts the child’s online privacy and, potentially, safety at risk,” the researchers wrote.
“Today’s parents, many of whom grew up sharing their own lives on social media, may not comprehend the full impact and potential consequences of posting such information about their children,” they wrote.
That brings us to the QOTD: Are you concerned about child privacy online?
