What’s the big stink? It’s Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s blooming corpse flower

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo's corpse flower (Source: KYLE LANZER)
By Chris Anderson | July 26, 2019 at 2:59 PM EDT - Updated July 26 at 2:59 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For only the fourth time in Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s history, the titan arum plant, also known as the “corpse flower,” is getting ready to bloom.

The corpse flower gets its name from the pungent stench it emits when it blooms, which usually lasts for about 24 hours.

The titan arum plant can grow as high as 10 feet tall.

It is currently located in the zoo’s RainForest exhibit.

The Metroparks Zoo wants visitors to guess when it will fully bloom. What is your guess?

Posted by Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on Friday, July 26, 2019

Here’s what a blooming corpse flower looks like:

