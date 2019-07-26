What’s the big stink? It’s Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s blooming corpse flower

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For only the fourth time in Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s history, the titan arum plant, also known as the “corpse flower,” is getting ready to bloom.
The corpse flower gets its name from the pungent stench it emits when it blooms, which usually lasts for about 24 hours.
The titan arum plant can grow as high as 10 feet tall.
It is currently located in the zoo’s RainForest exhibit.
The Metroparks Zoo wants visitors to guess when it will fully bloom. What is your guess?
Here’s what a blooming corpse flower looks like:
