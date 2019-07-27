Air quality alert issued for Northeast Ohio counties

NORTHEAST, OHIO (WOIO) - The Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency (NOACA) has issued an air quality advisory for ground-level ozone for Northeast Ohio’s counties.
The advisory was issued Friday, July 26 and will be in effect through Saturday, July 27 for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit Counties.
According to NOACA, air qualities are considered to be ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’ during this time.
Those who are included in the 'sensitive group’ category are children, the elderly and those with breathing difficulties.
NOACA recommends those to monitor outdoor activity and check this live map of air quality readings.
There are many ways the public can help reduce air pollution in the Northeast Ohio region including:
- Biking more and driving less
- Carpool
- Turn off your engine when not in use
- Refill your tank after sunset
- Wait to mow
To learn more about air quality advisories, go to www.noaca.org for more information.
