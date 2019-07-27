Cleveland Cooks: Asian Lantern Festival cooks up full-flavored gyoza dumplings

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News’ Jen Picciano is walking you through how to make the dumplings featured at this year’s Asian Lantern Festival.
Ingredients for the gyoza dumplings:
1 lb of ground pork
3 cups of finely shredded cabbage
½ cup of chopped green onion
1 tbsp of chopped garlic
1 tbsp of chopped ginger
1 tbsp of soy sauce
A pack of dumpling wrappers
Salt n’ Pepper
Canola Oil
How to make:
Step 1: Heat skillet on medium heat. Add 1 tbsp of Canola Oil to skillet, then turn down to medium low. Heat and add cabbage, ginger and garlic into the skillet. Add a few shakes of salt n’ pepper. Cook for about 5 minutes moving the veggies and adding a tbsp of water at the beginning to help it cook down. Move mixture into a bowl and let cool.
Step 2: Add pork, green onions and soy sauce into the cabbage mixture. Mix the filling well together.
Step 3: Organize a bowl of water, dumpling wrappers, filling mixture and tray sprinkled with flour.
Step 4: Completing one gyoza at a time, use a spoon to scoop about a tbsp of filling into the center of each wrapper. Using your finger, dip into the water and coat half of the edge of the wrapper.
Step 5: Fold in half and use both hands to create pleats sealing the dumpling and place on floured tray.
When You’re Ready to Cook:
Step 1: Heat a tbsp of canola oil in a skillet (with lid) over medium heat.
Step 2: Place gyoza on the oiled skillet, then carefully add ¼ cup of water and place the lid on. Cook for about 4 to 5 mins where the bottoms are browned, tops are slightly translucent and the filling is cooked through.
Step 3: Use a spatula to take off the gyoza and flip upside down to serve (bottom side up).
Step 4: Serve with soy sauce or make your own dipping sauce.
Combine your own combination of soy sauce, sesame oil, chili oil and rice vinegar to taste!
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.