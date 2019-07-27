Cleveland Public Library to celebrate 150 years with Street Festival celebration

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Public Library is celebrating 150 years by hosting a street festival this Saturday, July 27.
The event will be held at the Cleveland Public Library Eastman Reading Garden located on Superior Avenue between East 3rd and East 6th Streets in Cleveland from 1-10 p.m.
The event welcomes all ages with activities including a five-story Ferris Wheel, story times, activities and crafts for kids, puppet shows, live music, VR gaming, school supply giveaways and a Lion King ticket giveaway opportunity for Summer Lit League program finishers.
The celebration will travel into the evening hours with comedy, a beer garden and a DJ-led dance party.
Here is a list of the festival’s entertainment:
Daytime:
- Author Eric Litwin
- Big Bang Boom – award-winning, power pop kids’ band
- Hiplet™ Ballerinas – Hiplet™ is a fusion between classical pointe technique, Hip-Hop, and a variety of other urban dance styles
- “Creatures by Roger Titley”
Evening:
- moCa Cleveland Presents LOADED featuring the Octopus Project
- Roy Wood Jr. – Comedian and correspondent on Comedy Central’s Emmy-nominated hit series, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- DāM-FunK – American funk musician, vocalist and producer
Superior Avenue between East 3rd and East 6th Streets will be closed off for the festival.
