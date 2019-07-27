Dollar General to host two grand openings in Cleveland this Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Not one, but two Dollar General stores will celebrate their grand openings in the Cleveland area on Saturday, July 27 at 8 a.m.
The brand new stores are located at 3170 E. 91st St., Cleveland, Ohio and 12526 Bellaire Road, Cleveland, Ohio.
Many prizes and special deals will be given out to those who attend.
At the E. 91st location, the first 150 adult shoppers will recieve a $10 gift card and the first 300 shoppers will receive a Dollar General goodie bag with complimentary product samples.
At the Bellaire location, the first 50 adult shoppers will receive a $10 gift card and the first 200 shoppers will receive a Dollar General goodie bag with complimentary product samples.
Customers can also register to win a free year of shopping at Dollar General, valued at $250.
“Dollar General is committed to delivering a pleasant shopping experience that includes a convenient location, a wide assortment of merchandise and great prices on quality products,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We hope our area customers will enjoy shopping at Dollar General’s new locations.”
Those who may be interested in working for Dollar General may visit the Career section at www.dollargeneral.com.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.