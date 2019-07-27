If you haven’t been to Cuyahoga Falls in a while, you won’t even recognize it (video)

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga Falls’ once dilapidated Front Street corridor is now brimming with new life.
The $14 million reconstruction of the downtown district began in 2014 with the election of Mayor Don Walters, who sought to reopen Front Street in the hopes of attracting new businesses and patrons.
The bet paid off, and developers are pouring millions of dollars into Walters’ vision.
Leo’s Italian Social, the Ohio Brewing Company (formerly in Highland Square), Akron Coffee Roasters, Portage Community Bank, and The Workz arcade and bar are all under construction and will soon open their doors.
And, in a historic move, the city leaders just inked a deal to reopen the long-defunct Falls Theatre, which was built in 1925.
“The Falls Theatre is coming back. It’ll be about a year process, but the work will start soon. It will be restored by a historic architectural firm, and that’s all they do, and it will be put back to its original glory,” said Walters.
Doghouses will also soon be installed at the pavilion, enabling passers-by to board their pets as they go shopping or grab a bite.
“It’s a long time coming. The last mayor just couldn’t bring this place back to life, and now, suddenly, investors want in and residents want to be a part of the comeback—you just don’t even recognize it, so much has changed,” Bill Bradford said while shopping on Front Street.
City leaders say the next big step will be to bring down the Edison Dam, creating 2.5 miles of class 5 rapids on the Cuyahoga River. The plan will be set in motion within the next two years.
